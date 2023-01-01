Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

While this massive 222-sq-km conservancy, just south of Isiolo, could boast about its luxury lodges, stunning scenery and astounding wildlife activities, it’d rather talk about its community and conservation projects, which invest around 70% of their annual US$2.5-million-plus budget into health care, education and various community projects for surrounding villages. Remaining funds further conservation and security projects.

As a private reserve, you can only enter the park if you have booked accommodation. Double-check with your accommodation whether the park conservation fee is included in the room price.

To help raise awareness and funds, the conservancy hosts one of the world’s most rewarding and exhausting marathons.