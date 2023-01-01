Kalama Community Wildlife Conservancy

Eight kilometres north of Archer’s Post, and abutting the northern boundary of Samburu National Reserve, is this 384-sq-km wildlife conservancy, which opened in 2004. Although the conservancy is home to Grevy’s zebras, elephants and reticulated giraffes, among others, and acts as a vital wildlife corridor for animals migrating between the Samburu and Marsabit areas, its drier habitat means animals are considerably less visible than in Samburu. To visit, you have to stay at the lodge or book a campsite.

On a more positive note, you will pretty much have the place to yourself. It can also be used as a base for safaris in nearby reserves and, best of all, walking is allowed, unlike in Samburu.