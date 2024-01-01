Buffalo Springs National Reserve

Northern Kenya

LoginSave

The twin sister of Samburu National Reserve, which sits on the opposite, northern side of the river, Buffalo Springs has a wide variety of animals, including lots of elephants, but surprisingly few safari-goers, which helps make it a joy to explore.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • White orphaned baby Rhinoceros being fed at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

    Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

    22.52 MILES

    While this massive 222-sq-km conservancy, just south of Isiolo, could boast about its luxury lodges, stunning scenery and astounding wildlife activities,…

  • Ng'iro Bridge crossing the Ewaso Ng'iro River in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya.

    Samburu National Reserve

    5.56 MILES

    The most popular park in northern Kenya, Samburu's dominant feature is the Ewaso Ngiro River, which slices through the otherwise bone-dry country. The…

  • Borana Conservancy

    Borana Conservancy

    26.84 MILES

    One of the longest-standing conservancies in the area, the Borana cattle ranch (now the Borana Conservancy), owned by the Dyer family for three…

  • Shaba National Reserve

    Shaba National Reserve

    14.08 MILES

    Shaba, with its great rocky kopjes (isolated hills), natural springs and doum palms, is more physically beautiful than the nearby national reserves of…

  • Kalama Community Wildlife Conservancy

    Kalama Community Wildlife Conservancy

    8.91 MILES

    Eight kilometres north of Archer’s Post, and abutting the northern boundary of Samburu National Reserve, is this 384-sq-km wildlife conservancy, which…

  • Umoja Village

    Umoja Village

    10.26 MILES

    There are a number of Samburu villages in the area that welcome paying visitors. Probably the best one is Umoja, which was originally founded as a refuge…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Kenya attractions

1. Samburu National Reserve

5.56 MILES

The most popular park in northern Kenya, Samburu's dominant feature is the Ewaso Ngiro River, which slices through the otherwise bone-dry country. The…

2. Kalama Community Wildlife Conservancy

8.91 MILES

Eight kilometres north of Archer’s Post, and abutting the northern boundary of Samburu National Reserve, is this 384-sq-km wildlife conservancy, which…

3. Umoja Village

10.26 MILES

There are a number of Samburu villages in the area that welcome paying visitors. Probably the best one is Umoja, which was originally founded as a refuge…

4. Shaba National Reserve

14.08 MILES

Shaba, with its great rocky kopjes (isolated hills), natural springs and doum palms, is more physically beautiful than the nearby national reserves of…

5. Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

22.52 MILES

While this massive 222-sq-km conservancy, just south of Isiolo, could boast about its luxury lodges, stunning scenery and astounding wildlife activities,…

6. Borana Conservancy

26.84 MILES

One of the longest-standing conservancies in the area, the Borana cattle ranch (now the Borana Conservancy), owned by the Dyer family for three…