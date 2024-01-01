The twin sister of Samburu National Reserve, which sits on the opposite, northern side of the river, Buffalo Springs has a wide variety of animals, including lots of elephants, but surprisingly few safari-goers, which helps make it a joy to explore.
Buffalo Springs National Reserve
Northern Kenya
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Northern Kenya attractions
