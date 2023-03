There are a number of Samburu villages in the area that welcome paying visitors. Probably the best one is Umoja, which was originally founded as a refuge for abused women and has now budded into a viable village in its own right. It might not be completely authentic, but admission fees go to a good cause. It’s located next to the Umoja Campground.

There is no gate or sign in the actual village, so head to the campground first to pay the admission and meet your guide.