One of the longest-standing conservancies in the area, the Borana cattle ranch (now the Borana Conservancy), owned by the Dyer family for three generations, turned its focus onto wildlife and community projects in 1992. The conservancy offers a number of activities, including mountain biking and wildlife viewing, but you'll have to stay at the lodge to take part.

This beautiful 142-sq-km conservancy suddenly became a whole lot more attractive in 2013, when rhinos from Lewa Wildlife Conservancy were translocated here. The following year the fence between Borana and Lewa was torn down. What that means is that Borana is now an integral part of one of Kenya's most important rhino sanctuaries. It's perfect rhino habitat and seeing African wild dogs (as well as, at last count, 18 lions and other plains species) is also a possibility here.