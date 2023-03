Just before Shipton's Camp, along the Sirimon Route, you will find Shipton's Caves. You'll likely spend a night here to acclimatise, so ask your guide if they can take you to explore the caves, which are named after Eric Shipton, who was the first to ascend Nelion Peak in 1929. However, he's perhaps best known for giving a young sherpa, Tenzing Norgay, his first job as a porter on Mt Everest in 1935.