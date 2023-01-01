Ol Pejeta Conservancy was once one of the largest cattle ranches in Kenya, but is now a 365-sq-km, privately owned wildlife reserve. It markets itself as the closest place to Nairobi where you can see the Big Five and possesses a full palette of African plains wildlife, including a healthy population of rhinos.

It's the rhinos that form the centrepiece of what is done here – the conservancy's 111 (at last count) black rhinos form the largest population in East Africa. A reminder of the challenges they face came when a pregnant black rhino was poached in February 2016.

Though it's not just about rhinos – Ol Pejeta's role in the wider Laikipia ecosystem extends beyond its boundaries thanks to its partner agreements and wildlife corridors that link it to other Laikipia ranches.