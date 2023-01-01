Solio Game Reserve

This family run, private 71-sq-km reserve, 22km north of Nyeri, is Kenya's oldest rhino sanctuary and an important breeding centre for black rhinos. The physical contours of the park, which run between clumps of yellow-fever acacia, wide skies and wild marsh, are lovely in and of themselves and in addition to rhinos you'll see oryxes, hartebeests, giraffes, lions, hyenas and buffaloes.

Self-drive safaris are permitted and while not necessary, it is helpful to be accompanied by a Solio guide (KSh500).