Baden-Powell Museum

Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the Boy Scout Association, spent his last three years at Paxtu cottage in the Outspan Hotel, where this museum is located. The ultimate scoutmaster’s retirement was somewhat poetic: to ‘outspan’ is to unhook your oxen at the end of a long journey. Paxtu is now filled with scouting scarfs and paraphernalia.

Baden-Powell clearly loved his final home: he once wrote ‘the nearer to Nyeri, the nearer to bliss’. Famed tiger-hunter Jim Corbett later occupied the grounds.