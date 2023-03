The Umm Ar Rasas site spans the expansive ruins of Kastron Mefaa (mentioned in the Bible as the Roman military outpost of Mephaath). The ruins encompass four churches (including the Church of Lions, with impressive namesake mosaics) and the city walls. Arches rise up randomly from the rubble like sea monsters and you can spot cisterns and door lintels everywhere, although a lack of signposts makes it hard to grasp the structure of the ancient town.