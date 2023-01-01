Once a home for leprosy patients, the 19th-century Hansen House is now a rotating gallery of art exhibits and a chic restaurant with music on Thursday nights, as well as the HQ for the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design's masters program. Check the Facebook page to see what talks and exhibitions are happening or just wander through the beautiful outdoor gardens and art installations before rejuvenating over a meal at the Offaimm Cafe, where all the food is from an organic farm in the south.