LA Mayer Museum for Islamic Art

The LA Mayer Museum, on Rehavia's southern fringe, exhibits ornate treasures from across the Islamic art world: 11th-century glassware and Mamluk pottery are worthy of attention, though the Iranian tile work steals the show. The museum serves as a useful primer on Islamic art's themes and development. Don't miss the museum's world-renowned collection of elaborately designed timepieces, including one made for Marie Antoinette. The story of how they were stolen and recovered is no less fascinating.

Opened in 1974 and partly redesigned in 2007, the museum also features a multimedia 'Introduction to Islam' hall that contextualises Islamic art within the faith's primary tenets while also delving into subjects including the life of the Prophet Muhammad and Sufi mysticism. Temporary exhibitions usually occupy a good chunk of space; the 2018 exhibit focused on the hamsa symbol (generally represented by a hand with an eye in the middle) in everyday life.

You can tour the museum's three floors of inlaid wood and bejewelled weaponry in the space of an hour-long visit. There are guided tours in English upon request; call ahead. Audio guides are available for the clock collection only.