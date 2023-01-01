Heichal Shlomo Museum

The severe-looking building on King George V St is the 1950s-designed seat of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, and now home to the Wolfson Museum's galleries of Jewish art. This vast complex was designed in the 1950s and styled along the lines of Solomon’s Temple – Heichal Shlomo literally means ‘Solomon’s Mansion’. Check out the semicircular balcony, intended for the use of the Chief Rabbi as he addressed throngs of believers.

The museum's permanent collection includes an impressive array of historical Judaica as well as paintings and other artworks depicting Jerusalem, including the Romanian-Israeli painter Reuven Rivlin's beautiful Jerusalem.

There are nice views of the city from the rooftop. The Great Synagogue (1982), famous for its choir, is next door.