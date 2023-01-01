Museum of Italian Jewish Art

A baroque-style synagogue, twinkling with gold vine leaves and decorative arches, is the focal point of this overlooked museum. Transported across the Mediterranean piece by piece from its place of origin, Conegliano in the region of Veneto in Italy, the synagogue was reconstructed here in 1951. Within the same building is a collection of objects associated with Jewish life in Italy, from the Renaissance period through to the present day.

The collection includes textiles, metalwork, illuminated parchments, Torah arks and other Judaica.