Ades Synagogue

Built by the Syrian Halebi Congregation in 1901, this synagogue was named for Ovadia and Yosef Ades, the Aleppo brothers who financed the project. It quickly became a centre for Syrian hazzanut (Jewish liturgical singing) and saw the training of many a Jerusalem cantor. Today it maintains the rare tradition of bakashot, a set cycle of Kabbalistic poetry sung in the early hours of Shabbat during the winter months.

Inside, you’ll find a walnut ark with mother-of-pearl inlay and faded murals dating to 1911, depicting the 12 tribes of Israel.

The synagogue is primarily for worshippers, though some tourists do visit. It hosts two morning services and a combined afternoon/evening service, which visitors can attend; times are posted outside.