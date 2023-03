Nestled in a quiet green space off Jerusalem's bustling Zion Sq, Ticho House is home to galleries that showcase the work of a beloved Jerusalem artist, Anna Ticho (1894–1980), as well as temporary contemporary art exhibitions. The refurbished house, originally built by the Nashashibi family and where the Tichos then lived, also houses Anna, an Italian cafe that's perfect for relaxing after a stimulating tour of the museum and architecture.