Museum on the Seam

Located on the 'seam' (border) between East and West Jerusalem, this gallery presents rotating contemporary art exhibitions, often exploring themes of identity, multiplicity and faith. Expect anything from neon multimedia installations to searing recreations of biblical scenes – whatever is on display is sure to be thought provoking. The building itself served as a forward military position for the Israeli army from 1948 to 1967 and still bears the scars of war.

Some memorable past exhibitions include 'Women Behind', organised around the issue of women's rights in the Middle East, and 'West End?', which dealt with the question of whether Islam and the West were on a collision course.

There is a pleasant rooftop cafe lined with books where you can enjoy a coffee and good views, and a downstairs gift shop selling contemporary art books, some rare and many with political themes. Note that some of the work shown here may not be suitable for small children.