Few travellers are aware of this fascinating museum about the struggle of the Jewish underground's efforts to oust the British and create Israel. It's tucked behind the City Hall complex (next to the future site of the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design) and housed in what was Jerusalem's central prison during the British mandate; it was previously used as storage and office space for decades. Various cells are reconstructed to tell the story of the prisoners' struggles and punishment.
Underground Prisoners Museum
Jerusalem
