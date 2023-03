Near bustling Souq Khan Al Zeit St is the 7th Station, where it is believed Jesus fell for the second time. The station is a small chapel marked by signs on the wall of the souq.

In the 1st century, this was the edge of the city, and a gate led out to the countryside; this is believed to lend weight to the claim that the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is the genuine location of Jesus’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection.