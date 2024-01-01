A short distance up Aqabat Al Khanqah St from Souq Khan Al Zeit St, embedded in the stone wall on the left and marked with a red sign, is the stone and Latin cross marking the 8th Station, where it is said that Jesus told some women to cry for themselves and their children, not for him.
8th Station, Via Dolorosa
Jerusalem
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.05 MILES
Four magnificent arches, their lintels richly decorated with Crusader crosses, herald the entrance to one of Christianity's most sacred sites. The church…
Temple Mount/Al Haram Ash Sharif
0.33 MILES
There are few patches of ground as holy – or as disputed – as this one. Known to Muslims as Al Haram Ash Sharif (The Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Har…
0.29 MILES
The air is electric at Judaism's holiest prayer site, where worshippers recite scriptures, lay their hands on 2000-year-old stone and utter impassioned…
1.58 MILES
More than 5000 years of cultural treasures are assembled around the vast Israel Museum's indoor and outdoor galleries. Highlights are the titanic statues…
23.61 MILES
This reserve consists of two roughly parallel canyons, Wadi David and Wadi Arugot, each of which has its own entrance complex and ticket office. It is…
7.83 MILES
A must-see on any journey through the Holy Land is Mar Saba Monastery, a bleak and beautiful 20km drive east of Bethlehem (beyond Beit Sahour).
0.47 MILES
As teeming with controversy as it is with ancient history, the City of David is one of Jerusalem's most active archaeological sites. The oldest part of…
3.28 MILES
Israel's official memorial to the six million Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis is powerful, poignant and a masterpiece of design. The museum's name…
Nearby Jerusalem attractions
0.02 MILES
Sequestered on the rooftop of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, this monastery houses a few monks from the Church of Ethiopia who live among the ruins of…
0.02 MILES
From Souq Khan Al Zeit St, south of the Via Dolorosa, a stairway to the right (west) leads to a path looping around to a Coptic church. The remains of a…
0.03 MILES
Near bustling Souq Khan Al Zeit St is the 7th Station, where it is believed Jesus fell for the second time. The station is a small chapel marked by signs…
4. Church of the Holy Sepulchre
0.05 MILES
Four magnificent arches, their lintels richly decorated with Crusader crosses, herald the entrance to one of Christianity's most sacred sites. The church…
0.07 MILES
West of Al Wad St along the western stretch of Via Dolorosa is the 6th Station, marked by a brown wooden door on the left (south) and a carving on the…
0.09 MILES
Halfway down Aqabat Al Takiya is this noblewoman's palace built in 1388. Though the facade is badly eroded, the uppermost of the three large doorways…
7. Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
0.1 MILES
The square bell tower of this Protestant church, the second built in Jerusalem, has ornamented the Old City's skyline since 1898. The Church of the…
0.11 MILES
The Mauristan, a Persian word meaning 'hospital' or 'hospice', has a 19th-century fountain at its centre and leads to two souqs (one full of butcher shops…