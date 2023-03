Halfway down Aqabat Al Takiya is this noblewoman's palace built in 1388. Though the facade is badly eroded, the uppermost of the three large doorways still has beautiful inlaid marble work and the third door down is decorated with a Mamluk trademark, the stone ‘stalactites’ known as muqarnas. You can admire it from the outside only, as the palace now houses an orphanage school.

Opposite the palace is the 1398 tomb of the Lady Tunshuq – look for the carved panel above the locked green door.