This 1540 building has a facade featuring handsome ablaq (coloured stone) and shallow muqarna (stalactite-style carvings), typical of Mamluk architecture.

Compare this with the buildings on Tariq Bab An Nazir St, straight across Al Wad St, which are Jerusalem’s earliest Mamluk structures, built in the 1260s before the common use of ablaq. This street is named after the gate at the end, which leads through into Temple Mount/Al Haram Ash Sharif (entry for Muslims only).