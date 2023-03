Perhaps challenging your definition of 'new', the New Gate was completed in 1889 under Sultan Abdul Hamid, to allow direct access from the newly built pilgrim hospices to the holy sites of the Old City’s Christian Quarter. The youngest of the Old City gates, it was a strategic flashpoint during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

In Hebrew it’s HaSha’ar HeChadash, and in Arabic, Al Bab Al Jadid; both names mean New Gate.