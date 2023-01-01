Palestinian Heritage Museum

Within a school complex (the Dar Al Tifil Al Arabi Institute) in a 19th-century building, this museum provides a useful primer on ancient and modern Palestinian culture. Displays on embroidery, basket weaving and agrarian implements offer a glimpse into age-old village traditions. The museum also details the displacement of the Palestinian people, including lists of formerly Arab villages, and memorialises events such as the 1948 Deir Yassin massacre. Those striving to understand this complex region shouldn't miss a visit here.