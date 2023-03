Rather plain (and much less crowded) than the other Old City gates, Herod's Gate stands just 100m east of the point at which the Crusaders breached the city walls on 15 July 1099. The gate's name was derived from a mistaken belief held by 16th- and 17th-century pilgrims that a nearby building was at one time the palace of Herod Antipas.

In Hebrew, the gate is called Sha’ar HaPrahim, and in Arabic, Bab Al Zahra; both names mean Flower Gate (note the floral design near the top of the gate).