The road leading from Lions' Gate into the heart of the Old City is known as Via Dolorosa or the Stations of the Cross. It’s the route that many Christians believe was taken by the condemned Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary. To tackle the stations in order, you can embark on a self-guided walking tour. Plaques mark each of the nine ‘stations’ (some are easy to miss); the final five stations are inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

At 3pm on Friday, the Franciscan Fathers lead a solemn procession here. At any time, you’re likely to encounter tour groups of all nationalities, including pilgrims carrying their own huge (rented) crosses up the hill.