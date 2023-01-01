Terra Sancta Museum

Yet another high-quality archaeology museum in the city, this one run by the Franciscans and showcasing their New Testament–period collection of artefacts, including ossuaries (stone boxes filled with bones of the dead) with Aramaic and Hebrew inscriptions. Visitors follow a path through the ruins of two medieval buildings. Opened in July 2018, it's part of the same compound as the Franciscan Church of the Condemnation and Chapel of the Flagellation, the 2nd Station of the Via Dolorosa.