The Hebrew Music Museum offers a mix of history lessons and noisemaking so that all visitors can explore to the tune of their own song. The museum is divided into seven exhibit rooms, each reflecting the music of different Jewish communities, from central Asia, Morocco and Andalusia, Syria and Iraq, the Balkans, Europe, and Africa and Yemen. Peruse the collections of ancient and modern instruments and listen to and watch the diversity of Jewish liturgical poems through interactive activities.
Hebrew Music Museum
Jerusalem
Share