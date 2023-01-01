Montefiore Windmill

The Mishkenot Sha’ananim ('Tranquil Dwellings') neighbourhood was largely developed by English Jewish philanthropist Sir Moses Montefiore, and its 1857 windmill was one of the first structures to be built outside the secure confines of the Old City. The lack of wind made the mill a failure. Following a 2012 refurbishment, it's now an eccentric landmark housing a small museum dedicated to Montefiore. A reconstructed carriage (the original was destroyed by fire) is on display.