Grave of Oskar Schindler

Austrian industrialist Oskar Schindler (1908–74) earned the honorific of Righteous Among the Nations, awarded by Israel to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. Schindler rescued more than 1200 Jews from the gas chambers by employing them in his factory. His grave is in the Catholic cemetery on Mt Zion. From Zion Gate walk directly ahead, downhill. Once inside the Christian cemetery, descend the steps to the lowest level.

The grave is easy to recognise as it is covered in small stones (a Jewish custom signifying respect).

Schindler’s story was told by filmmaker Steven Spielberg in the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List (based on Thomas Keneally's historical novel Schindler’s Ark); the famous 'list' contained the names of Jews Schindler arranged to be transported to Brünnlitz, out of harm's way.