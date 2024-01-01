This grassy expanse covers parts of the Germany Colony and Talbieh neighbourhoods, and it's good for a picnic and a little bit of shade on hot days. Kids can enjoy a playground, and there's an area for roller skating and basketball courts and soccer fields. It's named after the replica of Philadelphia's original liberty bell in the centre of the park.
Liberty Bell Park
Jerusalem
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Jerusalem attractions
