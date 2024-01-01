Liberty Bell Park

Jerusalem

This grassy expanse covers parts of the Germany Colony and Talbieh neighbourhoods, and it's good for a picnic and a little bit of shade on hot days. Kids can enjoy a playground, and there's an area for roller skating and basketball courts and soccer fields. It's named after the replica of Philadelphia's original liberty bell in the centre of the park.

