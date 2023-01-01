Begin Museum

The life and times of Menachem Begin, a central figure in the establishment of the state of Israel and the country's sixth Prime Minister, is told through a lively hour-plus interactive multimedia presentation. Your experience is somewhat dependent on the quality of your guide, which can be hit or miss. Tours are offered in Hebrew, English, Russian, Arabic, French and Spanish.

Besides being the leader of the Irgun, the Zionist militant group, Begin shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Egyptian president Anwar Sadat after signing a peace accord in 1979 and later advocated the building of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and Gaza.