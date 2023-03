This weathered entryway on the Old City's southern wall was a pivotal location during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, and its bullet-eaten facade gives an indication of the fighting's ferocity. Note the mezuzah (box containing extracts from the Torah) on the doorpost; it was fashioned from bullet casings collected after the fighting.

To Jews, the gate is Sha’ar Tziyon (Zion Gate), while in Arabic, it’s Bab Haret Al Yahud (Gate of the Jewish Quarter).