The Haas Promenade offers cypress-framed views across Jerusalem: picture the Old City with tower blocks rising behind and village-speckled valleys rolling into the distance. Several walking paths allow for a variety of angles on this expansive view. Go in the late afternoon, when the picturesque ensemble is bathed in coppery light.

Take bus 78 from the Central Bus Station and get off at the corner of Daniel Yanovski and HaAskan Sts.