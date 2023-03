Discovered during excavations in 2004, the Shiloach Pool – a small pond near the Byzantine Pool of Siloam – was built during the Second Temple period and was used for purification rituals. Archaeologists and historians have theorised that this is the pool where Jesus is said to have healed a blind man.

The pool is one stop on most guided tours of the City of David (it's included in the ticket price), or you can buy a separate entry ticket.