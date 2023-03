Buddhist theme park, anyone? Shortly after the death of his beloved mother in 1934, local steel-tube magnate and arms manufacturer Kanemoto Kōzō became a Buddhist priest and sank his fortune into a series of vividly coloured temple buildings. The result is the remarkable Kōsan-ji, a sprawl of over-the-top Buddhist kitsch, consisting of some 2000 exhibits. Don't miss the 1000 Buddhas Cave and its series of graphically illustrated hells.

Kōsan-ji is a 15-minute walk from Setoda Port.