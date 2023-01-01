Toyo Ito Museum of Architecture

This ode to architecture and Ōmi-shima showcases the natural beauty of the island through two buildings designed by internationally acclaimed architect Itō Toyo. Resembling a giant section of honeycomb, the black metallic Steel Hut exhibits photos covering Ōmi-shima culture and its inhabitants. It also displays the process of Itō's works, which include a Serpentine Gallery Pavilion structure in London, and the Mikimoto building in Ginza, Tokyo.