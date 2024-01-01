It's a steep hike up to Shirataki-yama, a collection of sculptures of the 500 Rakan disciples of the Buddha, but a picturesque bonus are the excellent panoramic views – the sea, islands and a bridge of the Shimanami Kaidō. Cycle (or drive) to the entrance (2km from Shigei-Higashi Port), where the steps begin; the ascent takes most people about 10 minutes.