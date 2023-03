This museum features displays on the lives and works of Hayashi Fumiko and other writers connected with Onomichi. It's interesting for fans of Japanese literature, and if you can speak or read some Japanese, but there are no English explanations.

It's close to Hōdo-ji, the fourth temple along Onomichi's temple walk. Admission includes entry to the adjacent former residences of local writers Shiga Naoya and Kenkichi Nakamura.