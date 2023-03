Senkō-ji is the best known and most impressive of Onomichi's temples. Among its features is the kyō-onrō, a bell tower whose bell always rings in the new year – the sound of this bell is registered as one of the '100 soundscapes of Japan'. The temple appears almost grown into the hillside, with views out to sea, and is reachable on the historic temple walk (after a steep 15- to 25-minute hike for most) or by the Senkō-ji-yama Ropeway.