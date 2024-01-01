Onomichi City Museum of Art

Hiroshima Region

This hilltop museum has changing exhibitions of local and Western art. The building, which was remodelled by architect Tadao Ando, has fine views and a bright cafe.

    The island of Sensui-jima is just five minutes across the water from Tomo-no-ura town, though vastly different for its rugged natural beauty, as there are…

    Senkō-ji is the best known and most impressive of Onomichi's temples. Among its features is the kyō-onrō, a bell tower whose bell always rings in the new…

    The Ikuo Hirayama Museum of Art is dedicated to the life and work of the famous and well-travelled Setoda-born artist. The collection here includes…

    On the corner of a lane leading back from the harbour area, this former Ōta residence is a fine collection of restored buildings from the mid-18th century…

    This museum boasts a small but interesting collection of modern sculpture, often satirical, in a hilltop building with stunning sea views from the deck…

    Buddhist theme park, anyone? Shortly after the death of his beloved mother in 1934, local steel-tube magnate and arms manufacturer Kanemoto Kōzō became a…

    This ode to architecture and Ōmi-shima showcases the natural beauty of the island through two buildings designed by internationally acclaimed architect…

    Ōyamazumi-jinja is one of the oldest Shintō shrines in western Japan. The deity enshrined here is the brother of Amaterasu, the sun goddess. The present…

Senkō-ji is the best known and most impressive of Onomichi's temples. Among its features is the kyō-onrō, a bell tower whose bell always rings in the new…

This museum features displays on the lives and works of Hayashi Fumiko and other writers connected with Onomichi. It's interesting for fans of Japanese…

This quirky homemade museum houses hundreds of the ornamental beckoning cats that wave you into shop entrances all over Japan, dating from the Meiji era …

It's a steep hike up to Shirataki-yama, a collection of sculptures of the 500 Rakan disciples of the Buddha, but a picturesque bonus are the excellent…

Japan's Inland Sea was once a haven for pirates, and Inno-shima was the base of one of the three Murakami pirate clans. Today you can get a taste for that…

The Ikuo Hirayama Museum of Art is dedicated to the life and work of the famous and well-travelled Setoda-born artist. The collection here includes…

Buddhist theme park, anyone? Shortly after the death of his beloved mother in 1934, local steel-tube magnate and arms manufacturer Kanemoto Kōzō became a…

Up a steep hill on the western side of Tomo-no-ura, Iō-ji was reputedly founded by Kōbō Daishi in the 900s. A path leads from the temple to the top of a…