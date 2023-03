East of Dōgo Onsen is Ishite-ji, the 51st of the 88 Temples and one of the most impressive in the circuit. Ishite means 'stone hand' and comes from a legend associated with Kōbō Daishi in which a baby was born with a stone in its hand. Don't miss exploring the tunnels and caves at the rear of the complex. A statue of Kōbō Daishi overlooks the temple from high on the hillside.