Trekking Tour of the World Heritage Miyajima

Meet your guide at Miyajimaguchi Station (approx. 30 mins train ride from Hiroshima Station) in the morning and the tour will take the ferry cross to the island of Miyajima by ferry and visit Itsukushima Shrine. Itsukushima Shrine is widely known for being one of three most famous attractions in Japan (alongside "Matsushima" in Miyagi and "Amanohashidate" in Kyoto), and is also recognized as a World Heritage Site. Stay at Itsukushima Shrine for about 30 minutes and enjoy the spectacular view of the Otorii floating in the sea from the shrine. Next, you will visit Itsukushima Shrine as the main shrine of the Shingon sect Omuro faction that is known for its festival. The “Kukai” opened in 806, and there is a deep connection with the Imperial family, and also maintains a stature worthy of a visit from the Dalai Lama in 2006. There are many scenic spots such as "Oshima caves," where the Buddha statues of Shikoku eight hundred locations are lined up in the dark cave, the golden sparkle and Kana 1000 Amida Buddha are arranged in order, with beautiful precincts harmonized with the surrounding nature to great effect. We will stay at Daishoin about 30 minutes.Next, we will enter the hike of Miyajima's highest mountain - Mt. Misen (altitude 535 m), the highlight of this tour. Along the way, you will walk through the cathedral courses from the back of the cathedral to the summit along three hiking trails leading up and around the mountain. While climbing, you’ll take a break to catch your breath and then keep up the climb of about 2000 stone steps and aim for the summit. As the guide will guide you according to your pace, you can enjoy the scenery without worry. At the top of the mountain, there is an observation platform, and Itsukushima Shrine can be enjoyed with a wonderful view overlooking the Seto Inland Sea up to the islands of Ehime Prefecture on the other side. After a break at the summit, you’ll move on to the ropeway stop and start heading down the mountain. Having most likely worked up a hunger, your guide will escort you to a restaurant that suits your preference for lunch at your own expense. After some food and rest, take the ferry and return from the harbor to Miyajimaguchi on the other side. You'll be taken back to the Miyajimaguchi Station where the tour concludes.