Welcome to Hiroshima Region
Yet there are other quiet wonders worth exploring in the region around Hiroshima. Stroll narrow cobbled streets in the seaside town of Tomo-no-ura, go temple hunting in Onomichi, sip sake at one of many breweries in Saijō, and save some time for reflection in an ancient Shintō shrine in Ōmi-shima.
Top experiences in Hiroshima Region
Recent articles
Hiroshima Region activities
Private Full Day Hiroshima Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel in Hiroshima City at 10am by your English-speaking driver and be transferred to Miyajima Island. You will then visit the UNESCO World Heritage site, Itsukushima Shrine. Your English speaking guide will show you the proper manners to visit Japanese shrines.Then, after visiting the shrine, you will walk along the local traditional food street where there are many food stands. Here you can decide to have lunch. *Please note: lunch will be on your own. After your visit in Miyajima, you will be transferred back to Hiroshima where you will visit the Peace Memorial Park and the A-Dome. At Peace Memorial Park, you will have a chance to offer your own paper cranes to pray for peace.Arrive at 4pm to your hotel in Hiroshima, where the tour will conclude.
Private Miyajma Rickshaw Tour
When making your booking, select which time between 9:30am to 5:30pm you wish to begin. At the designated departure time, meet your local private guide at the Miyajima Ferry Terminal where you board the rickshaw. As you start pedaling, listen as your guide provides detailed history of Miyajima Island, one of the three most scenic spots in Japan and site of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Itsukushima Shrine. The shrine is built over water and famous for its floating red torii gate.Depending on the season, Miyajima is also famous for pink cherry blossoms in the spring and orange maple trees in the fall. The tours described below are sample routes. They may be customized based on your preferred start and end point, the length of your tour, and your personal points of interests.30- to 45-Minute OptionCruise right from the ferry terminal to the center of Miyajima's charming townhouse-filled street and old-fashioned shopping arcade. Continuing on the path along the waterfront, enjoy the great view of the large, orange torii in the water, in front of the Itsukushima Shrine. Going behind the shrine to the Momijidani, you are guaranteed to see colorful foliage in the autumn.1-Hour OptionTravel along the most scenic spots and streets of Miyajima. Start in the townhouse-filled street, then take in a waterfront view overlooking the bay with its huge, orange torii and the Itsukushima Shrine. After leaving the crowded tourist area, head for a quiet, secluded temple at the bottom of the mountain. Return to the ferry terminal by passing through the oldest part of town, noted for its stone walls.2-Hour OptionSame as the 1-hour option, plus: retrace your steps through the small shopping arcade and town houses to reach the ferry terminal.
Japanese Cultural Experience set of 3
Take 10 min ferry ride to Miyajima and feel the history. okeiko Japan Miyajima is located in Tokujuji Temple in Miyajima island. As a Zen temple you will enjoy the peaceful, relaxing and traditional atmosphere. Enjoy our rich Japanese garden, too. Garden includes tukubai( washbasin, chiriana (dust bin) and tobiishi (stepping stone) that is essential for tea room. Staff wearing traditional wear welcome you. Class will start at 10:30am and 13:30pm. The lessons include Japanese calligraphy, tea ceremony and Japanese cooking. Each class will take 30min, 90min in total. In Japanese calligraphy lesson, you can choose the Kanji of your liking and write it yourself. You can take your artwork with you. For Tea ceremony, you will see the performance of Tea master preparing Maccha for you, and experience how to make your own tea. Sweets are always accompanies with maccha tea. In the cooking class, menu will change seasonally, We can make an arrangement for vegetarian. You can take home recipe with you so that you can try it at home.
Sandankyo Valley Guided Day Tour from Hiroshima
Your 9-hour guided tour begins with a pickup from your centrally located Hiroshima hotel at 7:45am. Greet your local guide and head to the Hiroshima Bus Terminal from where you take the bus to Sandankyo, situated around 75 minutes from Hiroshima. Sandankyo Valley was naturally created by the Shibaki river and is a designated Place of Scenic Beauty. From the ferryboat that crosses the river at Kurofuchi pool, admire ancient rocks and greenery, then take a stroll along the promenade. Afterward you can stop for lunch (own cost) in a local restaurant, browse the souvenir shops, or relax in a traditional onsen (hot spring) at your own expense.The scenery here changes depending on the season of your visit. In the spring there are pink blooming cherry blossoms; lush greenery in the summer, crisp leaves and vivid reds in the fall, and silver white with occasional snow in the winter.When the tour concludes, you will take the bus back to Hiroshima and your guide will drop you off at your hotel at around 5pm.
Private Day Tour of Kintaikyo Bridge and Itsukushima Shrine with a Local Guide from Hiroshima
You will be picked up at your hotel in Hiroshima at 9:00 AM and then leave for the Kintaikyo Bridge, one of the most unique bridges in Japan with a long history. The construction of wooden bridge is very unique and original and has been designated as a Japanese National Scenic Spot in 1922. Later travel to Miyajima Island as one of the most scenic destination in Japan. Visit the famous Itsukushima Shrine, an UNESCO World Heritage Site, that was built up to the current form by Taira-no-Kiyomori in the 12th century. The location of this shrine is very unique with the great red gate called "Torii" in the ocean. Be amazed the beauty of the contrast between blue ocean and red gate. When it comes to low tide, you can get close to this gate by walking seabed. It's an option for you to take Miyajima Rope-way to the highest mountain in Miyajima at your own expense. Enjoy the 360 panoramic view. Ttere is Reika-do eternal fire hall at the top of this mountain. The fire of this hall continues to fire for about 1200 years and the fire was used to light the flame of peace in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.The tour concludes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for your onward journey in the beautiful city of Hiroshima.
Trekking Tour of the World Heritage Miyajima
Meet your guide at Miyajimaguchi Station (approx. 30 mins train ride from Hiroshima Station) in the morning and the tour will take the ferry cross to the island of Miyajima by ferry and visit Itsukushima Shrine. Itsukushima Shrine is widely known for being one of three most famous attractions in Japan (alongside "Matsushima" in Miyagi and "Amanohashidate" in Kyoto), and is also recognized as a World Heritage Site. Stay at Itsukushima Shrine for about 30 minutes and enjoy the spectacular view of the Otorii floating in the sea from the shrine. Next, you will visit Itsukushima Shrine as the main shrine of the Shingon sect Omuro faction that is known for its festival. The “Kukai” opened in 806, and there is a deep connection with the Imperial family, and also maintains a stature worthy of a visit from the Dalai Lama in 2006. There are many scenic spots such as "Oshima caves," where the Buddha statues of Shikoku eight hundred locations are lined up in the dark cave, the golden sparkle and Kana 1000 Amida Buddha are arranged in order, with beautiful precincts harmonized with the surrounding nature to great effect. We will stay at Daishoin about 30 minutes.Next, we will enter the hike of Miyajima's highest mountain - Mt. Misen (altitude 535 m), the highlight of this tour. Along the way, you will walk through the cathedral courses from the back of the cathedral to the summit along three hiking trails leading up and around the mountain. While climbing, you’ll take a break to catch your breath and then keep up the climb of about 2000 stone steps and aim for the summit. As the guide will guide you according to your pace, you can enjoy the scenery without worry. At the top of the mountain, there is an observation platform, and Itsukushima Shrine can be enjoyed with a wonderful view overlooking the Seto Inland Sea up to the islands of Ehime Prefecture on the other side. After a break at the summit, you’ll move on to the ropeway stop and start heading down the mountain. Having most likely worked up a hunger, your guide will escort you to a restaurant that suits your preference for lunch at your own expense. After some food and rest, take the ferry and return from the harbor to Miyajimaguchi on the other side. You'll be taken back to the Miyajimaguchi Station where the tour concludes.