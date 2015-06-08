Mt. Fuji Tour: Lake Kawaguchi, Oshino Hakkai, Ninja Village

Discover Mt. Fuji, Japan’s highest majestic mountain, which is officially registered as a World Heritage site. During your 9 to 10 hour tour on an air-conditioned coach, you will have the chance to visit Lake Kawaguchi, Oshino Hakkai, Oshino Ninja Village, Mt Fuji’s 5th station, and a flight simulator at Fuji Airways. A fluent English-speaking tour assistant will escort you on your tour. You will depart from the meeting point at Shinjuku at 8:45 am via Tokyo Metropolitan Expressway and Chuo Expressway. Alternatively, you can be picked-up from 7 different places as below.Please look the Departure page.At first we will go to the Oshino Hakkai “Oshino Eight Ponds" to experience excellent views of Mt. Fuji with spring water.You will then proceed to Oshino Shinobi no Sato, “the Oshino Ninja Village,” with beautiful views of Mt. Fuji's Japanese garden. You may even encounter a part of Japanese culture, Ninja, and take a photo with them. If you select the tour with lunch, you will have a Japanese-style lunch (chicken, as well as a buffet) at the Ninja Village Shinobi no Sato. Vegetarian options are available. Also we can arrange Muslim friendly lunch (No Pork and No Alcohol, Hoto Local Noodle in Hot Pod). If you would like to request Muslim, please let us know in remarks 2 days before the tour. If you do not select the lunch option, you will have lunch on your own or you may also bring your own lunch. After lunch you will head to the Mt. Fuji 5th Station for the closest view of Mt. Fuji for a duration of about 30 minutes. There is a Shinto shrine there.After that on your itinerary will be the Fuji Airways flight simulator, an 4D experience created by the latest Japanese technology, where you will spend 40 minutes enjoying the views of Mt Fuji in every season. And then we will go to Lake Kawaguchi, one of the Fuji Five Lakes, you will enjoy the natural reflecting pool for Mt. Fuji for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Your tour will conclude when you are returned to the Shinjuku Station (West Exit) at approximately 18:00 pm.-Alternative Places-If the itinerary will be changed due to operation, weather and so on, we have alternative places as below.Mt. Fuji 5th station : 4th station or 1st station and Fuji World Heritage CenterFuji Airways : Kachi Kachi yama RopewayOshino Shinobi no Sato : Iyashi no Sato (Traditional Village) Nenba