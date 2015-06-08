Welcome to Fuji Five Lakes
Yamanaka-ko is the easternmost lake, followed by Kawaguchi-ko, Sai-ko, Shōji-ko and Motosu-ko. Particularly during the autumn kōyō (foliage) season, the lakes make a good overnight trip out of Tokyo for leisurely strolling, lake activities and hiking in the nearby mountains.
Mt Fuji Day Trip with Lake Ashi Sightseeing Cruise from Tokyo
Start your full-day trip with morning hotel pickup at select hotels and locations in Tokyo and then travel by air-conditioned coach via a scenic 2.5-hour route to Mt Fuji's 5th Station, located 7,607 feet (2,305 meters) above sea level. The natural beauty of the Japanese landscape will amaze you at your first destination: Mt Fuji. Learn about Mt Fuji through displays and films on the ecology, weather conditions, history and culture around the mountain and the Fuji Five Lakes. Your 20-minute stop includes the second-floor observatory deck, which provides up-close views of the iconic mountain on a clear day.Return to your coach and continue on to 5th Station, located about halfway up the mountain, for more breathtaking views of the surrounding lakes. You have 30 minutes to explore the souvenir shops, torii gates and shrines that decorate this station, known as the border between the heavens and the earth. Later enjoy lunch at a local restaurant.With your appetite sated, drive to nearby Lake Ashi, a crater lake formed after a powerful volcanic eruption nearly 3,000 years ago in what is now Hakone National Park. Embark on a 15-minute cruise over Lake Ashi, which provides postcard views of Mt Fuji, Mt Komagatake and other mountains from various angles.From the lake's shores, take the Mt Komagatake Ropeway to the summit and enjoy scenic vistas over Hakone National Park. For 50 minutes, including time to walk around at the peak, the aerial tram provides sweeping views of majestic Mt Fuji, the Izu Peninsula and the Izu Islands, among other sights. Your tour concludes with a coach transfer back to the Tokyo area around 8:30pm.
Mt. Fuji Tour: Lake Kawaguchi, Oshino Hakkai, Ninja Village
Discover Mt. Fuji, Japan’s highest majestic mountain, which is officially registered as a World Heritage site. During your 9 to 10 hour tour on an air-conditioned coach, you will have the chance to visit Lake Kawaguchi, Oshino Hakkai, Oshino Ninja Village, Mt Fuji’s 5th station, and a flight simulator at Fuji Airways. A fluent English-speaking tour assistant will escort you on your tour. You will depart from the meeting point at Shinjuku at 8:45 am via Tokyo Metropolitan Expressway and Chuo Expressway. Alternatively, you can be picked-up from 7 different places as below.Please look the Departure page.At first we will go to the Oshino Hakkai “Oshino Eight Ponds" to experience excellent views of Mt. Fuji with spring water.You will then proceed to Oshino Shinobi no Sato, “the Oshino Ninja Village,” with beautiful views of Mt. Fuji's Japanese garden. You may even encounter a part of Japanese culture, Ninja, and take a photo with them. If you select the tour with lunch, you will have a Japanese-style lunch (chicken, as well as a buffet) at the Ninja Village Shinobi no Sato. Vegetarian options are available. Also we can arrange Muslim friendly lunch (No Pork and No Alcohol, Hoto Local Noodle in Hot Pod). If you would like to request Muslim, please let us know in remarks 2 days before the tour. If you do not select the lunch option, you will have lunch on your own or you may also bring your own lunch. After lunch you will head to the Mt. Fuji 5th Station for the closest view of Mt. Fuji for a duration of about 30 minutes. There is a Shinto shrine there.After that on your itinerary will be the Fuji Airways flight simulator, an 4D experience created by the latest Japanese technology, where you will spend 40 minutes enjoying the views of Mt Fuji in every season. And then we will go to Lake Kawaguchi, one of the Fuji Five Lakes, you will enjoy the natural reflecting pool for Mt. Fuji for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Your tour will conclude when you are returned to the Shinjuku Station (West Exit) at approximately 18:00 pm.-Alternative Places-If the itinerary will be changed due to operation, weather and so on, we have alternative places as below.Mt. Fuji 5th station : 4th station or 1st station and Fuji World Heritage CenterFuji Airways : Kachi Kachi yama RopewayOshino Shinobi no Sato : Iyashi no Sato (Traditional Village) Nenba
Mt. Fuji and Fuji Five Lakes Taxi Tour from Yokohama
At 8am, your taxi will come to pick you up from your centrally locate hotel in Yokohama and transfer you to Mt Fuji by taxi. Your first stop will be the Mt Fuji 5th Station where you will start the ascent up Mt Fuji via the Fuji Subaru Line and climb 7,546 ft (2,300 meters) above sea level for breathtaking views from above the clouds. Then, you will visit the famous lakes at the base of Mt Fuji with four of Fujigoko (Fuji Five Lakes) including Lake Kawaguchiko, Lake Saiko, Lake Shojiko and Lake Motosuko, the town offers different views with different lakes. You can enjoy the best view of Mt Fuji from this area. Fujikawaguchiko has various seasonal activities including onsen hot springs, events and hiking, throughout the year: The Kachi Kachi ropeway, a 30 minute activity, reaches the summit in three minutes, and then from the observation area at an elevation of 1,075 meters there is a 360 degree panoramic view of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchiko, and on fair weather days even the Minami Alps (Mount Akaishi and Mount Arakawa). The Oshino Hakkai, a 50 minute visit, is a natural monument that is a set of eight spring water ponds that comes from the subsoil water of Mt Fuji. For this reason, this water is thought to be sacred water and is also extremely pure since it is filtered through porous lava layers. Lake Yamanakako Flower Park, or the Hananomiyako koen, is the garden for relaxation for which you can enjoy many different kinds of seasonal vivid flowers in the 300,000 square meters. At the Yamanakako Onsen, you can experience bathing in a natural alkaline hot spring bath and see a beautiful view of Mt Fuji while enjoying a relaxing soak in the open-air bath for about an hour. Then, after a full day near Mt Fuji, you will depart Lake Yamanakako and return to Yokohama by taxi where you will be dropped off at your hotel by 7 or 8pm.
Day Trip To Yamanashi Prefecture Including Wine and Fruit Tasting from Tokyo
Once you are picked up at the meeting point, you will head to Koshu at Yamanashi prefecture, by a coach. Koshu is famed by its wine production, so you will first visit a Katsunuma winery, where you can also taste and purchase some wines for approx. 30 minutes. You will then continue to Enzan, where you can pick and eat as much as you like fresh strawberries for 30 minutes at a fruit farm, before heading to 600-year-old Erin-ji Temple to feel its history and atmosphere, and view cherry blossoms. Relish "Fuji Sakura pork Shabu-Shabu" (Japanese-style dish) and "Hoto Hotpot" (Koshu's local hotpot with noodles and vegetables) for lunch at the restaurant located in front of the temple. You will have around 80 minutes for lunch and sightseeing.After lunch, you will continue to the small town of Misaka, famous for its grapes and peaches. You can enjoy beautiful peach blossom and field mustard there for around half an hour. Lastly you will continue to Kawaguchi Lake, the second biggest of "Fuji Five Lakes". This place will offer you majestic views of cherry blossom with the magnificent Mt Fuji. Spend about 60 minutes taking lots of memorable photos while enjoying the freshest air in the suburban area of Japan before heading back to Tokyo.
Private Chartered Taxi Tour to the Mt Fuji 5th Station from Tokyo
At 8am, your taxi will come to pick you up from your hotel and head to Mt Fuji by taxi via the Chuo Expressway or the Tomei Expressway. Your first stop will be the Mt Fuji 5th Station. You will start the ascent up Mt Fuji via the Fuji Subaru Line and climb 7,546 ft (2,300 meters) above sea level for breathtaking views from above the clouds.Then, you will visit the famous lakes at the base of Mt Fuji with four of Fujigoko (Fuji Five Lakes) including Lake Kawaguchiko, Lake Saiko, Lake Shojiko and Lake Motosuko, the town offers different views with different lakes. You can enjoy the best view of Mt Fuji from this area. Fujikawaguchiko has various seasonal activities including onsen hot springs, events and hiking, throughout the year. The following are some places you will visit during your tour: The Kachi Kachi ropeway, a 30 minute activity, reaches the summit in three minutes, and then from the observation area at an elevation of 1,075 meters there is a 360 degree panoramic view of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchiko, and on fair weather days even the Minami Alps (Mount Akaishi and Mount Arakawa).The Oshino Hakkai, a 50 minute visit, is a natural monument that is a set of eight spring water ponds that comes from the subsoil water of Mt Fuji. For this reason, this water is thought to be sacred water and is also extremely pure since it is filtered through porous lava layers. Lake Yamanakako Flower Park (Hananomiyako koen), about a 30 minute visit, is the garden for relaxation for which you can enjoy many different kinds of seasonal vivid flowers in the 300,000 square meters. At the Yamanakako Onsen, you can experience bathing in a natural alkaline hot spring bath and see a beautiful view of Mt Fuji while enjoying a relaxing soak in the open-air bath for about an hour. Then, after a full day near Mt Fuji, you will depart Lake Yamanakako and return to Tokyo by taxi where you will be dropped off at your hotel by 7 or 8pm. *Please note: the taxi may make brief stops at the parking areas.
