Of all Japan's iconic images, Mt Fuji (3776m) is the real deal. Admiration for the mountain appears in Japan's earliest recorded literature, dating from the 8th century. Fuji-san was granted Unesco World Heritage status in 2013; these days, around 300,000 people make the ascent every year.

Fujiyoshida Town and Sakura Branches with Fuji Mountain Background; Yamanashi Prefecture

Food

Yamanashi, Japan’s surprise up-and-coming wine region

Jul 30, 2019 • 4 min read

