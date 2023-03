This mixed-use development, on the site of the old Akasaka Prince Hotel and opened in 2016, is best visited for its pleasant surrounding gardens and public art, including White Deer by Nawa Kōhei and the giant metallic flowers of Ōmaki Shinji. The complex's showpiece is the restored Kitashirakawa Palace, a 1930 baronial-style mansion originally built for the Korean Crown Prince Yi Un and now a restaurant, bar and wedding hall.

Also in the complex is the Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioi-chō hotel.