Canada Garden

Bring photo ID, sign in and take the escalator up to the entrance of the Canadian embassy, which is fronted by this stark and brilliant stone sculpture garden. Designed by the Zen priest Shunmyō Masuno, natural and cut stones from the Hiroshima region are used to represent Canada's geological character. Over the balcony, the trees of the Akasaka Palace and the distant skyscrapers provide shakkei, the 'borrowed scenery' that's a key principle of Japanese garden design.

While you're here check out the current exhibitions at the embassy's Prince Takamado Gallery (admission free, open 10am to 5.30pm) usually showcasing works by Canadian artists.