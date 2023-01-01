Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama

The prime reason to visit Honda's showroom is not so much to admire its range of cars and motorbikes but to be wowed by the company's robot technology. At 1.30pm and 3pm daily, with an extra 11am show on weekends and public holidays, you can see Honda's human-scale robot Asimo in action – it's pretty nifty on its feet!

Also on show is Unicub, a motorised seat that looks like a chubby penguin. There are no hand controls – the seat moves slowly on its wheels according to slight tilts of the body. Shows last 30 minutes and there's a chance to take photos.