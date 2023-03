Tokyo Sea Life Park is the city's best aquarium. Particularly interesting is the exhibit that recreates Tokyo Bay's ecosystem – in case you were wondering what lived in these waters. There is also a doughnut-shaped tank filled with sleek, silvery bluefin tuna.

The aquarium, designed by Yoshio Taniguchi, who also designed the Gallery of Hōryū-ji Treasures, is inside seaside park Kasai Rinkai-kōen.