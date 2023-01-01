Tomioka Hachiman-gū

Founded in 1627, this shrine is famous as the birthplace of the sumo tournament. Around the back of the main building is the yokozuna (sumo grand champions) stone, carved with the names of each of these champion wrestlers. Near the entrance are the two gilded, jewel-studded mikoshi (portable shrines), used in the Fukagawa Hachiman festival in mid-August; the larger one weighs 4.5 tonnes.

A good flea market is held here usually on the first and second Sunday of every month. Over a hundred vendors turn up – the first Sunday of the month specialising in Western items, the second in Japanese and other Asian pieces.